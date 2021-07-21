The balance between personal and professional life is extremely important. Some amazing people give us the right outlook on life and purpose. These people are often seen setting an example for a lot of people.

One such person is our very own youth icon, Rishabh Lund. Rishabh is one of the prominent artist managers of the present time. At an incredibly young age, he has achieved a lot. The artist manager knows the value of time and hard work. His work and success inspire a lot of youngsters. Rishabh has not just made the best of his career but also handled his personal life most efficiently.

Rishabh had begun his journey as an artist manager when he was just completing his graduation. When many of his friends were enjoying their college life, the young man was eyeing the big reward for his future. The beautiful journey of the artist manager would have been incomplete if his parents were not standing by his side. Rishabh has amazed a lot of people with his dedication and critical thinking at times of unexpected situations. All the companies with whom the artist manager has worked praised him for his flawless work.

The first that comes to mind of people when they are looking for an artist manager would be Rishabh Lund. The young man has managed several sundowners for mix@36 and has worked as a freelance artist manager which became a big success in the cape of the artist manager. He has also traveled to various places like Mulshi, Goa, and other places across the nation. The artist manager came in contact with DJ Aqeel Ali, Worlds No 1 Bollywood DJ for hosting his live stream during the lockdown