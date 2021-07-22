Author Jarius Hunt has announced the forthcoming release of Here & Now, a compelling debut novel with a speculative historical twist. With themes of interracial relationships and reconnecting with unknown pasts, Hunt delivers a nuanced narrative with a satisfying conclusion.

Here & Now is told in the alternating perspectives of Mike and Rachel, two career-driven young people living in Manhattan. When a mutual friend introduces them, they instantly connect and feel as though they’ve known each other forever. Over quirks, dates, and a shared love for music and travel, their relationship builds into plans for a future together. However, their plans will be put to the test and whether they ultimately end up together depends on how they navigate future trials and tribulations.

Here & Now will appeal to a wide range of adult audiences. Combining the best of contemporary romance, historical, and speculative fiction, Hunt offers a unique blend of elements in this spellbinding debut. Despite the trials experienced by Mike and Rachel throughout the novel, Here & Now approaches complex issues like slavery with sensitivity and depth.

Early praise for Here & Now describes Hunt’s work as an “intriguing premise that delves into the systemic racism of America through the eyes of two relatable characters with a devoted, enduring love for the ages.” Jarius Hunt is an up-and-coming author to watch.

Interested readers can search for “Here & Now by Jarius Hunt” on Amazon. It is available in ebook, paperback, and audiobook versions. Sequels are currently in development.

Jarius Hunt is an author and real estate agent with a passion for music, writing, and the creative arts. When he isn’t working, he enjoys spending time with his wife and two young sons. He lives and writes in the Atlanta metro area.