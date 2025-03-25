In this time and age where an individual’s attention span has significantly reduced, mini-series have boomeranged. One such short drama that has captured everyone’s attention online is The Arrangement, which narrates the journey of a billionaire CEO, Xavier Knight and a struggling Harvard engineering graduate, Angela Carson. The Arrangement, streamed on the Galatea TV app, is based on S.S. Sahoo’s romance novel of the same name. The Arrangement cast is led by Grady Eldridge and Haley Lohrli, who play the roles of Xavier Knight and Angela Carson, respectively. The Arrangement story has every possible trope, be it “billionaire heir meets poor girl,” or “enemies to lovers”, or “marriage of convenience,” that a romantic novel or drama lover would hope for. In a short period, The Arrangement has garnered massive attention online, with people searching for free episodes on YouTube, Instagram and Dailymotion. 'Love Captive to the Mafia Boss' Watch Online: Hayden and Melissa's Forced Arranged Marriage in This Drama Series Draws Attention on Instagram, Watch Steamy Videos!

The Arrangement follows the story of a reckless billionaire heir, Xavier Knight, who indulges in mindless one-night stands and displays improper behaviour at the workplace. His Casanova image is splashed all over the gossip columns, a worrying sign for his father and the owner of Xavier Enterprises. Brad Knight wishes his son to mend his ways and thinks marrying him to a responsible woman is a good idea as he is in need of good influence. It is here that the female protagonist, Angela Carson, enters their lives. Angela has her own share of misfortunes as she is struggling to land a job and also has an ailing, cancer-stricken father who is in dire need of surgery. Knight Sr. asks Angela to marry his son, and in return, he will help save her father by covering all the medical expenses. An angry Xavier loathes Angela on sight and calls her “gold-digger” but continues to act on his father’s orders to marry her. He promises to ruin her life.

The story is your typical run-to-the-mill drama, but fans are enjoying every bit of it. The Arrangement episodes are going viral on Instagram and a few episodes are also run for free on YouTube. But if you wish to watch The Arrangement full movie online, you will need to go to Dailymotion, which is providing all the episodes for free.

