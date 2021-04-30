This sports media company has thrilled the basketball community with its distinct flavour.

Sports and entertainment are a combination to die for and this trend has been picking up of late. Many sports media companies display this type of spectacle which combines the competitive event along with extravagant entertainment that keeps the audiences asking for more. Unlike the typical sports and games, which solely concentrates on competition, the primary aim of a sports media company is to add a flavour to the sporting event which the audiences find hard to resist. One such new player in the sports arena is Ball Dawgs, who have changed the way basketball is played, and it has indeed enthralled all basketball enthusiasts in a big way.

Las Vegas is the center of these sporting activities and there are a lot of enthusiasts who follow these games with passion. All big events like NHL’s Golden Knights to the new Raiders have been held here. Now, there's a relatively new, two year old sports media company in town that has swept basketball community off their feet called Ball Dawgs. The company has been creating waves of late and have changed the way the game is presented on the court. From mixtapes, mind blowing events to presenting you a cocktail of sports, music and entertainment, their innovative methods of showcasing the competitive sports with a pinch of solid entertainment has amazed all basketball enthusiasts worldwide.

During the past year when the whole world had come to a standstill, Ball Dawgs have been able to build their brand and catapulting it to much higher heights of success by working with some of the biggest names in the industry like Sony, Boost Mobile, Adidas, ESPN, Bleacher Report and many more. Apart from this they have also managed to rope in known celebrities and athletes like BDot, Metta World Peace, Max Is Nicee, Julian Newman, Wiz Khalifa, Jerome ‘Junk Yard Dog Williams’ and a lot more with their brand. Their unique presentation which amalgamates sports and entertainment has been liked by the audiences in a big way. Ball Dawgs is all set to become one of the biggest Sports Media Companies of 2021, we bet!