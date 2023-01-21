Delhi, January 21: Welsh beauty queen Darcey Corria is recovering in hospital with serious injuries after a car crash that closed part of the M4 for several hours. Corria is Miss Wales 2022 and has been hospitalised after the incident took place near Bridgend earlier this week. Competition organisers say the 21-year-old, who is a black rights advocate, is being treated in the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff for a number of injuries including a broken pelvis and two breaks to bones in her neck.

The M4 eastbound was completely closed for more than three hours as emergency services worked at the scene of the crash on Thursday evening. England Bus Crash: Double-Decker Bus Filled With Passengers Overturn in Somerset, Many Injured.

Walesonline reported that Corria, who is from Barry, won Miss Wales in May last year and is due to represent Wales at Miss World in May this year. Audi Car Mows Down Mother, Her Child Before Crashing Into Outside Wall of Jaguar Dealership in UK's West Yorkshire; Driver Arrested.

Darcey made history last year when she became the first person of colour to be crowned Miss Wales in the competition that has been running for 70 years. She is active in campaigning for black rights, having been involved in the Criminal Justice in Wales Anti-Racism Delivery Plan called Together Stronger.

In her biography for Miss Wales, Darcey explained that she hopes to continue to work towards equality for all ethnicities in Wales and empower the women of Wales to chase their dreams. Organisers are however optimistic that she will be able to compete at Miss World in May.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 21, 2023 07:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).