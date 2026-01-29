Sex therapist Kaly Miller recently appeared on ITV’s This Morning to speak about her work as a surrogate partner, a role that involves helping clients understand intimacy, emotional connection, and confidence. Miller, who says she has worked with more than 400 clients over the years, shared that her very first client made her realise she had found her true purpose. The profession has gained wider attention in recent years following Channel 4’s Virgin Island, which explored sexual therapy and surrogate partnerships. Virgin Islands Day 2024: Popular Spots To Explore in the Virgin Islands, an Archipelago in the Caribbean Sea.

Kaly Miller’s Career Shift Into Therapy

Miller explained that she originally worked as a remedial sports massage therapist. In her late 30s, she began studying psychosexuality and realised she wanted to understand human connection more deeply. She recalled coming across an advertisement seeking “open-minded body workers,” later discovering it referred to training as a surrogate partner.

First Client Inspired Kaly Miller

Speaking about her first client, Miller said he was in his mid-60s and had lived a very shy and socially reserved life. She remembered asking what brought him to therapy and being deeply moved by his reply, “I don’t want to die without knowing what love feels like.” Miller said the moment stayed with her. “I knew then and there, this is where I am at, and this is what I was born for,” she shared. She explained that his upbringing had shaped a sense of shame around intimacy and that their year-long work together helped him eventually build a meaningful relationship. Best Party Island Destinations in the World That Are Perfect to Ring in the New Year.

How Surrogate Therapy Works?

In earlier interviews, Miller has described how therapy focuses on building comfort with touch, communication, and emotional awareness rather than rushing the process. She explained that many clients first need time to adjust to natural human interaction before learning how to build healthy connections. “It takes a lot of time focusing on the non-sexual sensation of touch,” she said in a previous interview.

Watch Kaly Miller's Full Interview:

Kaly Miller on Support and Career Journey

Miller has worked with more than 400 clients over the years and said many have gone on to form long-term relationships. She also revealed that she had a partner when she began this career and received understanding and support. “My kids and my parents are my number one fans,” she said, adding that her mother once joked she could also be good at the job. Reflecting on her journey, Miller said no one plans this career path deliberately. “I don’t think anyone sits at home and says, ‘I’m going to be a surrogate partner.’ Everyone is taken on a journey,” she said.

