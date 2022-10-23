Diwali 2022 is inching closer, and the preparations for the big Hindu festival have begun in full swing as people wait to celebrate the Festival of Lights with great pomp and show. From deciding what to wear for Diwali 2022, which falls on October 24, Monday, to finalising the rangoli design that must be drawn on this festive day, every custom must be practised with complete devotion, no matter what! Inviting relatives and friends for a feast and spending some quality time with them is also a tradition that takes place during the Diwali festival. Giggles and laughter are unplanned but don’t you think you must plan something in advance to make the house party memorable for all the guests? Of course, you must! Group games can help your guests cherish their time while they come to celebrate the festival at your place. So, look at these cheerful games you must make your guests play so they enjoy the Diwali party. Below, get Diwali 2022 house party game ideas that you can’t miss for this year’s celebration. How To Host Best Diwali Party? This Deepavali 2022, Turn Your Festive Celebrations Into Lifetime Memories With These Brilliant Tips.

1. Dumb Charades

While this is a signature group game that adds to the fun of every get-together, make it a bit different by making them act for an advertisement that needs to be identified by the viewers or members of the opposite group. Popular jingles can also be included to add drama to the house party game.

2. Light and Blow Off Candles With One Matchstick

Seems difficult? No? Challenge your guests by explaining to them how they must light and blow candles using one matchstick. They must burn and blow out numerous candles at the same time using a single matchstick. The person with the maximum number of candles wins the game.

3. Freeze Dance

How can a party end without some dance? Make it fun-filled by stopping the song in between and noticing who didn’t stop grooving as soon as the music stopped! The moment you find it out, they are out of the game. Play the song again and continue till a single person is left at the end, who then becomes the winner.

4. Two Truths and Two Lies

Do something mysterious and fun by making four statements, out of which the opponent has to figure out which are true and which ones are false. Mind you, this is definitely going to spill some beans, and you must be ready for it!

5. Tongue Twister

If you’re looking for something humorous that would tickle the funny bones of your dear guests, choose a funny tongue twister that would give you a hard time with the performers. Challenge them by taking a cue from this tongue twister.

Enough ideas to entertain your guests who arrive at your house to have a grand house party this Diwali? Now, get the prep done before you send them an invitation card or a customised message this Deepavali!

