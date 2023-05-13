Bikers are people who ride motorcycles. Wallets are accessories for organizing and safeguarding money. Biker wallets, obviously, are money-storing accessories worn by motorcycle riders. However, not every wallet that happens to be in a pocket of a bike rider is truly a biker wallet. In this post, we’ll try to answer the question of ‘what makes a bi- or tri-fold a biker wallet?”

Design

Despite medical advice not to carry a wallet in the back pocket of your jeans, especially not to sit on it because of the risk of sciatica, bikers do things their own way. They are used to carrying their wallets like this – because it is very convenient - and nobody can tell them that they are wrong.

This way of rocking a wallet entailed its dimensions. The majority of biker wallets, such as the ones you can find Here, are modest in size yet pretty thick with tri-fold design being the most widespread. Such wallets feature three sections that fold into one another. Virtually every tri-fold provides credit card slots and a bill compartment. However, for the sake of compactness, they often strip down ID windows and coin pockets.

One more popular option among motorcycle riders is a bifold wallet. While being similar in construction to tri-folds, they consist of two sections and a single fold, which makes them easier on paper bills. Besides, they tend to be thinner than tri-fold alternatives while roomier (if you need a pocket for change, you are likely to find it in a bi-fold). The downside of this construction is its increased dimensions meaning it might be difficult to shove such a wallet into a jeans pocket. Of course, not every motorcyclist carries his wallet in a pocket. Hence, there are many options for breast pockets, bags, pouches, etc.

Wallet Chain

There are no rules saying that a wallet chain is a must-have but a combination of a wallet and a chain is iconic for riders. They even say that bikers were the ones who invented wallet chains. There is some truth in that but chains, cords, or ropes that secured wallets or pouches have been around long before the invention of the motorcycle. Bikers simply improved their designs by adding a lobster clasp to one end of a chain (it is attached to a belt) and an S hook or hinged clip to the other.

Despite their name – chains – not all of them are actually chains. Leather models, for example, are made of several thin strips braided into a single piece. Leather is a beneficial material for many reasons. First of all, it perfectly blends with a leather wallet. Second, if you appreciate retro styles, leather is the way to go. Third, it is very light yet resilient. Lastly, leather wallet chains are cheaper than their metal counterparts. Speaking of metals, the most popular choices are stainless steel, sterling silver, and brass.

Biker wallets had to undergo a small transformation to become suitable for chains. The side of such wallets features a hole finished with a grommet. This is where a hook or clip goes.

Materials

Just like everything bikers possess, their wallets must be sturdy, robust, easy to maintain, and practical. Only one material checks all these boxes – natural leather. Even the best alternatives in their class can’t hold a candle to this material. Artificial leather tends to crack or peel. Textiles get dirty in no time. Genuine leather is deprived of these shortcomings, and its only real downside is of ethical nature. Some may also argue that leather is more expensive than other options, but if you spread its cost across dozens of years it is going to be in use, it appears to have the greatest value to your buck.

Genuine leather comes in many varieties, meaning you can easily meet your aesthetic requirements without compromising your finances. The most affordable option is cowhide leather – it is supple, quite smooth (but can carry an embossed pattern, too), and soft. If you care for your wallet properly, it will serve you for a dozen years and more. Looking for something even more enduring? Then exotic leathers are just what the doctor ordered. Ostrich, crocodile, alligator, snake, stingray – these and many other types of skins are not only stunning but also resilient and long-lived.

Aesthetic Value

A piece of leather with some zippers and clasps would be too boring for bikers, even if it is embellished with a hefty wallet chain. Luckily, biker wallets are everything but boring. They boldly utilize symbolism meaningful for this community – skulls, eagles, tribal patterns, flames, and many others – in appliqués, tooling, embossing, carving, embroidery, and any other technique that provides more individuality to an item. It is not unusual for billfolds to combine two or more pieces of leather with dissimilar textures, add metal accents (studs, zippers, etc.), and introduce jaw-dropping lining.

The combination of practical construction, reliable materials, means to secure possessions, as well as stunning visuals are the factors that turn a regular piece of leather into a biker wallet.