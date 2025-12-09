DR Rajasekhar, who is returning to filming after a brief hiatus due to health issues, will next be seen in the Sharwanand-starrer Biker. However, the actor has now suffered multiple injuries during the shoot of one of his upcoming films. The incident, which took place a few days back, resulted in a severe ankle injury and required immediate medical attention. ‘Spirit’ Launch: Prabhas, Tripti Dimri Kickstart Shoot for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Film With a Pooja (See Pics).

Dr Rajasekhar Undergoes Surgery After Suffering Serious On-Set Ankle Injury

Doctor turned actor Rajaskhar suffered a serious leg injury while shooting for his upcoming film. On November 25, the 63-year-old was shooting an action sequence in Medchal, Hyderabad. The incident resulted in multiple fractures in his ankle.

According to reports, Rajasekhar suffered a right ankle bimalleolar dislocation with a compound fracture, a serious injury associated with high-impact trauma. He was later rushed to a nearby hospital and underwent surgery that lasted nearly three hours. Rajaeskhar is currently recovering, and doctors have advised him to strictly rest for three to four weeks.

According to his team, the medical procedure involved "right ankle open reduction and internal fixation (ORIF) with K-wires for the lateral malleolus, open reduction and internal fixation using cannulated cancellous screw and a semi-tubular plate for the medical mallelous and trans fixation of the tibia using a wire passed through the calcaneum and talus." The actor is currently in "intense pain" and suspended all his shoots until January 2026. Allu Arjun Celebrates One Year of ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, Pens Heartfelt Thank-You to Fans and Team (View Post).

Dr Rajasekhar Recent Works

Rajasekhar was last seen in the 2023 film Extra Ordinary Man directed by Vakkantham Vamsi. The action comedy starred Nithiin and Sreeleela in the lead roles. Rajasekhar has also reportedly joined the cast of Lubber Pandu’s official Telugu remake, which also stars Ramya Krishnan.

