Famous People Born on April 6: April 6 is notable for the birthdays of several distinguished individuals across various fields. In the entertainment industry, actor Paul Rudd, known for his roles in Clueless and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, celebrates his birthday on this date. Similarly, actor Zach Braff, recognized for his role in the television series Scrubs, was also born on April 6. The late Merle Haggard, a significant figure in country music, was born on this day in 1937. In the realm of sports, Dilip Vengsarkar, a former Indian cricketer, marks his birthday on April 6. Additionally, Charles Sobhraj, a French serial killer of Indian and Vietnamese descent, known for his crimes in the 1970s, was born on this date. Other notable individuals include Prashanth, an Indian actor known for his work in Tamil cinema; Suchitra Sen, an iconic Indian actress in Bengali and Hindi films; and Sanjay Suri, an Indian actor and producer. The day also commemorates the birth anniversaries of Sreenivasan, an Indian actor and screenwriter, and Rohit Suchanti, an Indian television actor. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

Famous April 6 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Paul Rudd Merle Haggard (6 April 1937 - 6 April 2016) Zach Braff Dilip Vengsarkar Charles Sobhraj Prashanth Jaikanth Sampath Suchitra Sen (6 April 1931 - 17 January 2014) Sanjay Suri Sreenivasan Rohit Suchanti

Famous Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries on April 5.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2025 10:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).