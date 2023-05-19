Natasha Poonawalla is quite a popular name in the societal culture. She's friends with who's who of Bollywood and also has an international presence. From attending Vanity Fair after-party to the recently inaugurated Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre gala and now Met Gala, Natasha has always been a name so popular and prominent. She's known for her extravagant lifestyle and her dramatic styles that often put other fashionistas to the same. If you follow Natasha on her social media handle then you are probably aware of what we are talking about. Met Gala 2022: Natasha Poonawalla Dons Sabyasachi’s Golden Saree, Brings Desi-Ness to the Star-Studded Event (View Pic).

Natasha isn't your typical fashionista. She goes beyond it. Her love for dramatic attires often compels us to raise our eyebrows but the lady sure has a persona that helps her pull them off. Natasha's persona itself is so charming and powerful that these elaborate costumes don't overshadow her in any way and let her shine throughout. From Jean Paul Gaultier to Dior and Sabyasachi, Natasha's fancy wardrobe includes all the best pieces from different designers on the block. To name some of her best, let's check out a few pictures. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sister Karisma Kapoor and Natasha Poonawalla Raise the Temperature As They Pose in Sexy Swimsuits From Their Maldives Vacation! (View Pics and Video).

In Atsuko Kudo

In Noir Kei Ninomiya

In Marc Jacobs

In Schiaparelli

In Chenpeng

In Sabyasachi

In Moncler

So, now do you agree when we say Natasha Poonawalla is a lady with a different taste?

