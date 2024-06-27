The unparalleled queen of maximalism and avant-garde, Natasha Poonawalla, is here, and it only means high-end fashion treatment to our eyes. The businesswoman always stood out for her ‘It’ girl presence; from Milan to Cannes, London and Paris; you name it, she is everywhere, showing the world how fashion is truly done. Well, she is back again, and this time, her eccentric frog clutch is having its moment, and we love the attention this fashion accessory is getting on the internet. Yes, it is the elite fashion crowd’s favourite accessory by none other than Jonathan Anderson's eponymous label, JW Anderson, whose frog clutch bag went viral when it was first launched on the runway. As Natasha amped up her floral sticker dress with the quirky handbag, let’s take a detailed look at the JW Anderson frog clutch that is leaping into viral fashion fame. 7 Times Natasha Poonawalla Made a Compelling Case for Dramatic Fashion.

If you are new to the fashion menagerie, let us fly you up to speed. In 2022, Anderson dropped a pigeon bag that would make anyone convinced you were carrying around a live bird. Yes, it’s that realistic! The pigeon bird clutch appeared in the JW Anderson Men’s Fall 2022 collection and even made a cameo with Sarah Jessica Parker in Sex And The City’s spinoff And Just Like That. Of course, the internet had to make it meme-orable, and soon, it turned into a coveted luxury accessory. The pigeon bag is 3D printed and reportedly costs about USD 900 (INR 75,084 approx.). Natasha Poonawalla Stuns in an Edgy Schiaparelli Outfit! Socialite Drops Pics on Insta.

JW Anderson Pigeon Bag

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JW ANDERSON (@jw_anderson)

But the frog effect was confirmed when Anderson shoes started hopping around street-style scenes in 2023. The JW Anderson x Wellipets frog loafers were dubbed as the ugly-chic shoe of the year, reportedly priced at around USD 510 (INR 42,000 approx.).

JW Anderson x Wellipets Frog Loafers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JW ANDERSON (@jw_anderson)

Now, Anderson has landed his life-like creations with a frog clutch that caught the attention online ever since it appeared on the fall/winter fashion runway in 2023. Style icon Natasha Poonawalla, too, hopped on the trend for her latest fashion outing. She recently attended the Serpentine Gallery Summer Party in London and showed up in a luxurious look. Dressed in a floral sticker dress from Marni's Spring 2024 collection, she styled herself with Bottega Veneta earrings and vibrant yellow Leowe sunnies. And the JW Anderson frog clutch was a perfect addition to her very Camp look.

Natasha Poonawalla Carries JW Anderson Frog Clutch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natasha Poonawalla (@natasha.poonawalla)

The 3D-printed frog clutch retails for USD 990 (INR 82,700 approx.). The frog-inspired fashion accessory has a magnet opening on the mouth. While it may not be a practical size to hold a cell phone, it definitely has enough space for your keys, credit card and a lip balm or two. Well, the frog’s influence indeed landed across the pond and seems to be a nice addition to high-end fashion lovers’ monsoon wardrobe.

