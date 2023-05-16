While Nia Sharma is missing from the TV scenario, she's pretty active on social media. One look at Sharma's Instagram account and you will realise that the girl is very busy on her social media page and loves flaunting her fashion outings on a frequent basis. We also discovered that Nia loves amping up her denim wardrobe and has the ability to make simple jeans look hot and happening. There are tons of times when Sharma has amplified her simple denim look by pairing it with either a hot crop top or a bodysuit. Nia Sharma Is 'Vibing' in New Pics With Mouni Roy and Arjun Bijlani As She Pens an Appreciation Post for Them!

Just recently Nia opted for a sheer hot bodysuit and paired it with her black jeans and matching boots. The TV beauty looked sensuous in her choice of outfit for the day and it prompted us to go back in time and witness the way she styles her denim once again. And we must say, we weren't disappointed. Nia has always eyed these fancy denim looks and has ensured that she makes something as simple as a pair of blue jeans look so glamorous. The girl definitely deserves some credit and a round of applause for the same. Tera Ishq Mein Ghayal: Nia Sharma All Set to Make a Cameo Appearance in Reem Shaikh, Gashmeer Mahajani and Karan Kundrra’s Fantasy Drama.

Now, if you are wondering whether we are exaggerating, we have pictures to prove our point. So here we go!

Flaunting Her Toned Midriff

Crop Top for Win

Loving Her Messy Look

Denim Never Looked So Good Before

Hello Hotness

Airport Look Done Right

Not a Fan of Bodysuits But This One Looks Hot

So, which of Nia Sharma's uber-hot looks did you like the most? Drop your answers on Twitter @latestly.

