Naagin is returning! Yes, you heard that right. The popular supernatural series, backed by television queen Ekta Kapoor, is making a comeback with a brand-new storyline, a fresh cast, and even more suspense and thrilling drama. Amid the buzz surrounding Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19, the makers of the fan-favourite show dropped a teaser officially confirming the new season, and fans are already going gaga over the announcement clip. ‘Balika Vadhu’ Fame Avika Gor To Lead Ektaa Kapoor’s ‘Naagin 7’? Actress Breaks Silence on Casting.

‘Naagin 7’ Promo Out!

On Monday (August 25), Ektaa Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to drop the first official teaser of her upcoming show, Naagin 7. The short teaser which featured stunning visuals and intrigue had the voice over, "Voh aa rahi hain... Naagin, jald, Colors par." (She is coming... Naagin, soon on Colors).

Ektaa Kapoor, the producer of Naagin 7, shared the teaser and wrote, "Do all my darling Nagin fans out of all my shows, you guys are the most loyal and probably troll me the most! ! So for all you guys here it is NNAGIN7."

Watch the Teaser of ‘Naagin 7’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EktaaRkapoor (@ektarkapoor)

Netizens Express Joy Over ‘Naagin 7’ Announcement Teaser

Along with the teaser, the makers did not reveal the identity of the female protagonist of the show. They have also kept the premiere date under wraps, further fueling excitement among fans. Reacting to the post, fans shared their enthusiasm for the upcoming season and suggested their favourite names for the lead role. Some supported Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, while others rallied for Rubina Dilaik and Eisha Singh.

A netizen wrote, "@priyankachaharchoudhary should be there as the main lead in Naagin". Another wrote, "Vote for Rubina." Check out more comments below.

Netizens React to ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Teaser

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

About ‘Naagin 7’

According to a post shared by Gossip TV on X (formerly Twitter), Bigg Boss 18's Vivian Dsena and Bigg Boss 17's Isha Malviya are going to headlines Naagin 7. However, no official details regarding the same have been made.

