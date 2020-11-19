He’s tall, broad, handsome and ofcourse sexy. Yep, we are talking about none other than Adam Driver. It’s after his stint on HBO’s Girls he has risen in the ranks to be one of the most respected actors in Hollywood. His overall personality is an amalgamation of goofy and charming, and we love that about him. Right from playing all kind of shades onscreen, Adam is a force to reckon with. All that being said, while a lot has been talked about his acting prowess, little is written about his style. Well, he has this classic taste in fashion that needs attention. Yankee Comandante: Adam Driver Reunites with Jeff Nichols for a Film Based on True Events.

As Adam turns a year older on November 19, 2020, all we want to emphasise here is on his red carpet style quotient. Speaking on the same lines, Adam has stunned us with his crisp fashion game on many red carpets but at the same time has stayed true to his signature style of suits. It may sound repetitive, but trust us it’s not. Check it out. Marriage Story Teaser: Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver Navigate Romance in Two Heartbreaking Trailers (Watch Video).

Let’s Start With This Simple Blue Suit With A Tie!

Up Next, It’s A Classic Black Suit!

Adam Teaching The Art To Look Edgy, Courtesy A Bow Tie!

Clean Shaven Plus A Red Tie... Dayum!

Ditch The Shirt And Go For A Tee Instead!

Oh la la!

A comfortable suit is the key to look dapper and Adam literally has been following the same mantra since quite a long time. He stays true to the classic and adds little twist all the time to make himself stand out. We definitely want to steal this birthday boy's tux and suit infused wardrobe. Stay tuned!

