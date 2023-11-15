Sometimes, film criticism can be a bit harsh and not everyone appreciates it. Every once in a while, you have creatives snap back at critics of their films - and usually, they don’t mince their words at all. This is exactly what happened over the weekend when a fan’s question (dressed as criticism) infuriated Adam Driver during a Q&A for his upcoming film Ferrari. Adam Driver Abuses Audience Memeber Who Called ‘Ferrari’ Crash Scene Cheesy, Actor Says ‘F**k You’ (Watch Video).

It’s not unknown for creatives to snap back at critics who unjustifiably bring up criticism at the wrong times. Some of the biggest actors and directors of our time have made their displeasure to the criticisms known when directly confronted with it. So, with the Adam Driver situation just taking place, let’s take a look at five situations (including the Driver one) where celebrities snapped back at critics of their films.

Adam Driver

When someone in the audience says the crash scenes in Ferrari “looked pretty harsh, drastic and I must say cheesy for me” and asked Adam what he thought pic.twitter.com/mXaF1LlTuf — Adam Driver Central (@adamdrivercentl) November 12, 2023

During a recent Q&A, Ferrari’s lead star Adam Driver was asked a question by the audience member who described the crash scenes in the film as “pretty harsh, drastic and cheesy,” while asking the actor what he thought about it. This quickly prompted Driver to shut him up by replying “f*** you, I don’t know? Next question.” Garnering laughs and gasps from the audience, the reply sure did its trick.

James Spader

The sex scenes in David Cronenberg’s Crash were a huge topic of discussion, and during the cast and director interview at Cannes, the topic was immediately shut down by the film’s lead James Spader. When a journalist in the crowd confronted director David Cronenberg about why the film didn’t have any “male frontal-nudity” to it, Spader quickly took the matter in his own hands and delivered a swift reply that only he could come up with.

Quentin Tarantino

If there is one thing Quentin Tarantino’s films are known for, then it is definitely the cartoonish violence they have. It has pretty much become the most noticeable aspect of the director’s filmography and one the audiences have gravitated towards. Over the years, the director has been questioned a lot about it, and was even confronted about the topic during a news interview where the interviewer kept pressuring him to justify the violence in his movies. This led Tarantino to simply reply saying “because its so much fun, Jan.”

John Carpenter

Only so many variations of “John Carpenter is the king” one can post, but John Carpenter is the king pic.twitter.com/SVmH6RGOv4 — John Frankensteiner (@JFrankensteiner) September 19, 2022

When it comes to being straightforward with answers during interviews, John Carpenter is the man who does it best. During an audience Q&A (maybe these Q&A questions should be regulated after all), a fan went on to praise Carpenter’s classic Escape from New York but then insulted its sequel Escape from LA by saying “what the hell happened” to it, and this prompted the director to immediately saying “f*** you” earning him some cheers from the audience.

Bruce Campbell

Someone got possessed at the Evil Dead Rises premiere 😬 pic.twitter.com/aocgJ4e3mQ — Let Me Explain (@LMEmovies) March 16, 2023

The groovy Bruce Campbell is one of the B-movie horror legends of Hollywood, and he has always maintained a charming persona that has had many fans fall in love with him. So, it was surprising to see when the star snapped back at an audience member during a Q&A for Evil Dead Rise, which he had produced. When an unruly man from the crowd shouted “this movie f****** sucks,” Campbell immediately replied back and kicked him out in the grooviest way possible. Evil Dead Rise: Bruce Campbell Tells a Rude Fan to 'Get the F**k Out of Here' After He Said the 'Movie F***ing Sucks' at the SXSW Premiere of the Film (Watch Video).

Well, those are some of the most talked about times when celebrities snapped back at critics of their films. Here is hoping some lessons are learned from these situations.

