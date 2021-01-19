The classic fashion trend of a white shirt and blue denim, albeit a twist of ripped ones can never go out of fashion. Giving this perennially chic vibe a desi spin with a pair of Kolhapuris, Aditi Rao Hydari had us smitten. A wardrobe staple that transcends all seasons, this fashion trend with an add on of comfortable sandals was well exemplified by our perennial #GirlCrush Aditi. With her one-of-a-kind style, she unfailingly grasps the vibe of any occasion and dresses up in accordance - a forte that she has workedout well withher fashion stylist from many years, Sanam Ratansi. A certified style chameleon, Aditi’s style forte for ethnic ensembles is known but she also goes on to tap on to varied styles like the high street, luxe red carpet, casual chic and crisp formals.

Post festivities, Aditi chose to unwind with a non-fussy style. Here's a closer look. Here's a closer look. Aditi Rao Hydari, Resplendent in Red With a Whole Lot of Embroidered Florals Is the Perfect Summer Dream!

Aditi Rao Hydari - Chic It Up!

A white Zara shirt was tucked into a pair of faded and ripped blue denim. A pair of brown Kolhapuris by Aprajita Toor worth Rs.3,499 added a comfy touch to the look. Layered gold toned necklaces, sleek hair and subtle makeup completed her look. Aditi Rao Hydari Shows Us Exactly How There Is Elegance in Simplicity!

Aditi Rao Hydari (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Aditi will be seen as Mobi Mehta in the mystery thriller, The Girl On The Train alongside Parineeti Chopra. She will be seen in the Tamil films, Psycho and Thughlak Darbar and in the Telugu film, V and the Malayalam film, Sufiyum Sujathayum.

