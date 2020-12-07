We believe that ethnic ensembles have always been her forte. Aditi Rao Hydari added yet another stunning style to her burgeoning repertoire. The recent round of festivities saw her stun in a simple dual-toned silk saree with a sleeveless blouse and a dainty choker. Her resplendent charm was accentuated with natural makeup and an elegant updo. Aditi along with her fashion stylist of many years, Sanam Ratansi goes on to underline all things modish as well as vintage with a signature effortlessness and minimalism. With the recent festivities assuming a low key mood, Aditi's style comes across as relevant and a refreshing break from the usual Bollywood dictated opulent styles.

A tricky vibe to nail but when done correctly, such simple looks evoke a wow! Here's a closer look at how Aditi aced the festive vibe. Aditi Rao Hydari, Resplendent in Red With a Whole Lot of Embroidered Florals Is the Perfect Summer Dream!

Aditi Rao Hydari - Six Yards of Elegance

A mustard yellow and red saree byMargazhii was paired off with a half-sleeved blouse, a dainty choker, nude glam and a flower-adorned hairdo. Aditi Rao Hydari Having a Wakeup-No Makeup Moment With This Raw Photoshoot for Wow Magazine Is Our Favourite!

Aditi Rao Hydari (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Aditi will be seen as Mobi Mehta in the mystery thriller, The Girl On The Train alongside Parineeti Chopra. She will be seen in the Tamil films, Psycho and Thughlak Darbar and in the Telugu film, V and the Malayalam film, Sufiyum Sujathayum.

