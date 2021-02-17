Aditi Rao Hydari, our forever favourite muse was among the few attendees at Dia Mirza's wedding with Vaibhav Rekhi. And while the bride wore a stunning red Benarasi saree, bridesmaid Aditi was decked up in a traditional six yards too. The Padmaavat actress certainly looked resplendent in her choice of outfit for the occasion and we are taking our own sweet time to get over the magic that she just weaved. Aditi's bright pink saree looked graceful and apt for the intimate wedding that was planned. A Look at Aditi Rao Hydari’s Sharara Shenanigans As Saheba in V!

Aditi wore a stunning pink Raw Mango saree for the occasion and looked her charming self. She was able to exude all the royal charm through her outfit and needless to say, we were mesmerised. She paired her six yards with traditional jewellery consisting of statement earrings and bangles. With minimal makeup and hair left open, she allowed her bright outfit to do all the talking. Aditi Rao Hydari Having a Printed Affair Dressed in a Ritu Kumar Kaftan Is All Kinds of Chic!

Aditi Rao Hydari for Dia Mirza's Wedding

Aditi Rao Hydari (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Aditi's choice of outfit was in sync with the bride and her special day. Just the way Dia ditched everything extravagant for her special day, Aditi too, prefered to go minimal and be more subtle instead. Well, the decision clearly worked for her as she looked like a pretty bridesmaid and an eternal muse. Ask us to stop gushing about her and we'd say 'not possible.'

