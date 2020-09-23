She infuses life into ethnic ensembles as nobody else does and a perfect testimony to this are the numerous times she has played muse to some of the most exquisite creations by feted Indian designers. Aditi flits from one intricately crafted creation to another, rapturing us every single time. But she also gives a tap onto the contemporary styles every once in a while. A pre-COVID style featuring Aditi dressed to nines in a Ritu Kumar kaftan caught our attention. Kaftan, a lockdown staple that has graduated from comfort wear to chic streetwear have always been a holiday staple. A style chameleon, Aditi’s versatile style play features a melange of styles apart from those ethnic ensembles, like the high street style, luxe red carpet ensembles, casual chic outfits and crisp formal wear, pulling them off with an effortless charm and equal aplomb.

A trans-seasonal style in prints, Aditi urges us to embrace this unique colour combination of vibrant coral and soothing sea foam, crafted into a contemporary silhouette making it a perfect choice for evening gatherings as well as tropical holidays. Here's a closer look at her style. Aditi Rao Hydari Exudes a Luminous Glow, Surreal Charm, Oodles of Good Vibes in All Things Pretty for Femina Photoshoot!

Aditi Rao Hydari - Kaftan Chic

Aditi flaunted a printed maxi dress of vibrant coral and soothing sea foam, crafted into a contemporary silhouette with a V-neck. Sleek hair, winged eyes, blushed cheeks completed her look. Thrifty Style: Aditi Rao Hydari Makes a Stunning Case for an Embellished Denim Shirt and We Are Smitten!

Aditi Rao Hydari (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Aditi will be seen in The Girl On The Train as Mobi Mehta, a mystery thriller drama film directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and produced under the banner of Reliance Entertainment sharing screen space with Parineeti Chopra playing the role of an alcoholic divorcee who gets embroiled in a missing person’s investigation. She will be seen in Tamil films, Hey Sinamika and Tughlaq Durbar.

