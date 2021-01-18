This Hyderabadi girl, Aditi Rao Hydari is a hoot! Her salient, elegant on-screen charm is complimented by an equally alluring style play off-screen. Her forte lies in pulling off some brilliant and opulent designer ensembles and doubling up the charm with a flawless beauty game. We saw her as Saheba in the Telugu action thriller, V with Nani, Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas, Vennela Kishore and Tanikella Bharani. The film was released on Amazon Prime Video on 5 September 2020 and is scheduled for a theatrical re-release on 1 January 2021. As Saheba, Aditi flitted from one stunning style to another, all helmed by stylist Eka Lakhani. One of her on-screen vibes featuring a sharara set by The Neh Store in the cool mint tone had us hooked.

We distinctly remember Aditi dazzle in opulent ethnic creations as Mehrunisa in Padmaavat. Needless to say, Aditi added yet another stunning style to her burgeoning repertoire of on- screen looks. We believe that Aditi infuses life into ethnic ensembles like nobody else does and a worthy testimony to this fact are the numerous times the diva has played muse to some of the most exquisite creations by feted Indian designers. Here is a closer look. Aditi Rao Hydari Shows Us Exactly How There Is Elegance in Simplicity!

Aditi Rao Hydari - Sharara Chic

It was a mulmul sharara in mint tone, a kurta and a chanderi dupatta set worth Rs.11,200 by The Neh Store. Silver oxidized jewellery by Sangeeta Boochra, open wavy hair and white Kolhapuri sandals with a signature dewy glam completed her look. Aditi Rao Hydari, Resplendent in Red With a Whole Lot of Embroidered Florals Is the Perfect Summer Dream!

Aditi Rao Hydari (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Aditi will be seen as Mobi Mehta in the mystery thriller, The Girl On The Train alongside Parineeti Chopra. She will be seen in the Tamil films, Psycho and Thughlak Darbar and the Malayalam film, Sufiyum Sujathayum.

