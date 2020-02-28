Alaya F Looks Like a Playful Sunflower in her Bright Yellow Lavish Alice Dress

Alaya F (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Summer is about to begin but trust Alaya F to stay one step ahead of you. The Jawaani Jaaneman actress is cashing in on the glory of her debut release and the heaps of praises that she accumulated for it. And while we hear stories of her collaborating with Ayushmann Khurrana for her next, why not praise her for being a charming fashionista that she is? The star kid is already shining bright in our style file - the one where we bookmark some of the brilliant outings by every charmer and we don't see her as someone who would disappoint us ever. Alaya F is a Blend of Charm and Innocence on the Cover of Elle India's February Issue - View Pic.

Alaya's newest outing sees her decked up in a bright yellow corset dress by Lavish Alice and honestly, it's a brilliant choice. The colour is working good on her and its corset detailing is adding an extra dose of wow element. Probably, she could have ditched her tie-up heels and picked strappy sandals instead. That was the only thing amiss about her appearance and rest everything was simply mashallah.

Alaya further picked no jewellery to complement her look and allowed her outfit to do all the talking. Her beach waves, brown lips and matching eyelids further completed her look and it was simply ravishing. Alaya F On Nepotism: We Need To Realise That Even In Our Struggle, We Are Privileged.

Yellow certainly seems to be the colour of the season. After Kareena Kapoor Khan stunned us in her off-shoulder ballroom gown, Jacqueline Fernandez stepped out looking like a million bucks and now Alaya is the recent entrant. Well, if you follow trends closely, we suggest you start hunting for that one gorgeous yellow dress online. Hurry up.