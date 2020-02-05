Alaya F for Elle India (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While the newbie is already being showered with heaps of love for her debut performance in Saif Ali Khan's Jawaani Jaaneman, Alaya F is also making headlines for her refreshing vibes as the new Elle India cover girl. The star kid turns a muse for the magazine's February issue that revolves around the agents of change. Being Kabir Bedi's granddaughter and Pooja Bedi's daughter, acting was always in her blood, however, she had to work hard to bag her debut project and we are glad for her long wait was worth it in the end. Jawaani Jaaneman's Alaya F Bags Student Of The Year 3? Read Deets Inside!

Though there's nothing peculiar about this cover, it has a certain aura around it. Alaya poses against a blurred backdrop and her face does all the talking here. With no emotions but just a pair of talkative eyes that convey all the right sentiments, Alaya slays while justifying the picture that completely revolves around her. We have seen some amazing photoshoots from Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday in the past and it suffices to say that, Alaya is on the right path and a couple of years down the line, she'd be the next big thing to watch out in B-town. Alaya F Takes a Dig at Ananya Panday, Says She has a Better Answer on Nepotism.

Check Out Alaya F's Elle India Cover

Join our February cover star @alayaf___ as she embarks on a new journey. pic.twitter.com/LjsHykNji3 — ELLE India (@ELLEINDIA) February 5, 2020

A breakout talent of the year, Alaya is just starting in the industry. The rawness in her is still untouched and going by her performance in Jawaani Jaaneman, she has lots to explore and offer. We are looking forward to her next announcement and also, the remaining pictures from the same photoshoot.