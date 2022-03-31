Jawaani Jaaneman actress Alaya F was the most promising debutante when she entered Bollywood in early 2020. Two years down the line, she has found a fan in all of us. While the young lady is yet to shine on the silver screen with her second release, trust her social media team to make you fall in love with her. Alaya F's social media posts have kept us updated with all the major things happening in her life and these days, she's busy shooting for an ad campaign that requires her to deck up in pretty traditional attires.

After an ice blue lehenga choli by Anita Dongre, Alaya F stunned us in a dull blue outfit by Vani Vats. It was a lightly embellished lehenga paired with a heavily embroidered choli and an equally embellished dupatta. Styled by her stylist, Sanam Ratansi, Alaya didn't opt for any jewellery but settled for a pair of statement earrings instead. With highlighted cheeks, nude lips, well-defined brows, kohled eyes and hair styled in soft curls, she completed her look further.

Alaya F

Alaya F (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For those unversed, Alaya F comes from a filmy family. Her mother is the actress cum television talk show host and newspaper columnist, Pooja Bedi and she's veteran actor, Kabir Bedi's granddaughter. After signing Saif Ali Khan's Jawaani Jaaneman as her debut movie, Alaya will be next seen in the Hindi remake of the Kannada thriller, U-Turn and later with Kartik Aaryan in Freddy.

