Alaya Furniturewala, Be It Denim on Denim or a Striped Playsuit, This Millennial Is Sexy AF at All Times!

Alaya Furniturewala for Jawani Janeman promotions (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alaya Furniturewala, the star kid came into limelight with the participation in a beauty contest with her mother Pooja Bedi on the reality show called Maa Exchange which aired on Sony TV. A New York University dropout, the millennial debuted with an advertisement with Ponds. Cut to 2020, the model turned actress, Alaya Furniturewala is slaying the style scene with one brilliant ensemble after another. Millennial styles are chic, minimal and inspiring. Alaya Furniturewala is intent on bringing back cute with her carefully curated styles. A playful playsuit was aptly complemented with a denim on denim style story. With the promotions of her upcoming film, Jawani Janeman in full swing, Alaya has teamed up with Sanam Ratansi of Style Cell for her glam.

The denim on denim trend is a much sought-after but a tricky trend to nail. Executing this style flawlessly, Alaya preceded this vibe with a fun playsuit that looks like a wardrobe must-have. Here is a closer look.

Alaya Furniturewala for Jawani Janeman promotions (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alaya Furniturewala - Denim On Denim Done Right

It was an all denim vibe for Alaya with July Issue separates featuring a cropped blouse, a jacket and a skirt. Heels by Dech Barrouci, earrings by One Nought One One upped the look. Sleek hair and subtle makeup completed her look.

Alaya Furniturewala for Jawani Janeman promotions (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alaya Furniturewala - Fashion Staple Playsuit

It was a striped broderie playsuit by the homegrown label, How When Wear teamed with heels by Truffe Collection. Wavy hair, layered necklace and subtle makeup completed her vibe.

Alaya Furniturewala for Jawani Janeman promotions (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Jawani Janeman, a comedy film directed by Nitin Kakkar featuring Saif Ali Khan as a 40-year-old father and debutant Alaya Furniturewala as his daughter, alongside Tabu is scheduled for a release on 31 January 2020.