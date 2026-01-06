Filmmaker Priyadarshan has reacted to actor Arshad Warsi’s recent remarks about his experience working on the 2004 comedy Hulchul. Warsi had described the project as a “bad experience,” prompting the director to publicly share his disappointment. ‘Very Serious Guy’: Arshad Warsi Praises Akshaye Khanna Amid Controversial ‘Drishyam 3’ Exit, Says ‘Dhurandhar’ Actor Lives Life on His Own Terms.

Priyadarshan Hurt by Arshad Warsi Remarks

In an interview with Mid-Day, Priyadarshan said he was taken aback by Warsi’s comments. “I was very upset when I read what he said. I could be wrong and maybe it has been misinterpreted, but if he has complained, I am shocked,” the filmmaker stated. Recalling a post-release conversation, Priyadarshan added that Warsi had earlier praised the appreciation he received for his role. “After the release, he called and told me, ‘Priyan sir, I never thought that I would get this kind of appreciation’. Why would he say that when it was one of my hit films?” he said, adding that the remarks left him “deeply hurt.”

Arshad Warsi Explains ‘Hulchul’ Disappointment

Earlier, speaking to The Lallantop, Warsi explained why the experience felt disappointing to him. He said the issue stemmed from a gap between how his role was pitched and how it eventually shaped up on screen. “We reached the set and it felt like a shock. I don’t think Priyadarshan was aware of it. It’s not his fault,” the actor clarified. Arshad Warsi Claims He Was Tricked Into Acting in ‘Hulchul’, Actor Reveals Why He Hated Working in the Priyadarshan Comedy (Watch Video)

Priyadarshan and Arshad Warsi Lineups

Despite the disagreement, both continue to be busy professionally. Priyadarshan is preparing for Haiwaan, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, slated for a 2026 release. Arshad Warsi, meanwhile, has Dhamaal 4 lined up for an Eid 2026 release and will also be seen in King, starring Shah Rukh Khan. Released in 2004, Hulchul went on to become a popular comedy with audiences over the years. The latest exchange, however, shows how differing perspectives can resurface long after a film’s release, even as both director and actor continue to move forward in their careers.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Mid-Day), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2026 03:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).