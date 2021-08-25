Alexander Skarsgård is not only a brilliant actor but also a good-looking lad. To say that he looks sexy all day, every day would definitely be an understatement. Whenever the Swedish actor has appeared on screen he has charmed his way straight into the hearts of many. Over the years, Skarsgård has proved his worth by starring in films like Zoolander, The Legend of Tarzan to popular series namely True Blood, Big Little Lies, and more. Well, not just a pretty face and talented actor, he is also a feminist which automatically makes him a top favourite among females. Michele Morrone Crush Alert! 8 Sexy Pics of the ‘365 Days’ Hottie That Make Us Eager for His Bollywood Debut!

And as the hottie celebrates his birthday on August 25, let’s take a look at some of his finest photos on the internet that’ll drive you crazy. Right from posing shirtless, in a stylish coat to flaunting his version of neat style, his wardrobe is alluring AF. So, without much ado, let’s have a look at the sexiest clicks of Alexander Skarsgård that are too hot to handle. Parth Samthaan Birthday: 5 Pictures to Prove That the Actor Looks Hot in Ethnic Wear (View Pics).

That Stare!

Simply Hot!

How to Pose While Reading a Book!

Totally Vibing With His Style!

Tempting!

Neat Fashion!

He's Shirtless and Watering!

That Beard... Amazing!

A White Polo T-Shirt Never Goes Wrong!

In a Pantsuit!

The Sophisticated Look!

That’s it, guys! We bet after scrolling through the above pics, even a non-fan will turn into an Alexander admirer. Indeed, the man is a total delight on and off-screen and is simply perfect. Here’s wishing him a very happy birthday. Stay tuned!

