When it comes to comedic actors, Ben Stiller is a name that will surely pop up. Having built around his entire career by playing roles that have constantly bought smiles to many faces, Stiller has always been at the top of his game, and in doing so, has built a great filmography that consists of many classics. From Zoolander to the Madagascar franchise, Stiller just has had hits on hits. Ben Stiller in Talks To Star in Limited Series Adaptation of Three Identical Strangers Documentary.

While the films themselves are hilarious, its Stiller’s dedication to his roles that carry the movies as well. If it weren’t for his extremely over-the-top performance in Zoolander, then perhaps that movie might have just not worked. So, to celebrate Ben Stiller’s 58th birthday, we are ranking five of his most iconic roles.

Walter Mitty (The Secret Life of Walter Mitty)

Walter Mitty is one of those dreamy roles that Stiller so perfectly fits into. Playing the titular character in The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, Stiller plays an ordinary man who gets pulled into an adventure, and Stiller brings an excitement of the unknown to the role that really makes it stand out when compared to the rest of his work.

Larry Dale (Night at the Museum Series)

The Night at the Museum series is beloved by many, and Stiller is a major reason for that. Playing Larry Dale, a security guard at a museum who discovers that the showcases at the place come to life at night, Stiller brings a great excitement to the role that easily makes it be one of the most iconic roles of his career.

Alex (Madagascar)

Voicing an anthropomorphic lion in a bunch of animated movies earned Stiller one of his funniest roles to date. Voicing Alex the Lion in the Madagascar films, Stiller proved that even when animated, he can provide the laughs in the best way possible.

Derek Zoolander (Zoolander Films)

Derek Zoolander may perhaps just be Stiller’s most over-the-top role to date. Playing the dumb supermodel who can’t stop pouting at any given time, Zoolander is just one of those roles that you can’t get enough of, and Stiller makes the best of the material here that will leave you in a fit of laughter.

Tugg Speedman (Tropic Thunder)

Tropic Thunder is Stellar’s finest directorial work and also features his best character till now. Playing Tugg Speedman, an actor who is not doing so great in his career, Stiller makes this a morbidly hilarious role that just becomes instantly memorable. Also being surrounded by equally funny castmates, this is definitely a performance that you can’t miss. Adam Sandler and Ben Stiller Spotted Joining the NYC SAG-AFTRA Strike Rally (View Pic).

With this, we finish off the list and wish Ben Stiller a very happy birthday and wait to see what he does next.

