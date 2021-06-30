Italian actor Michele Morrone, who was last seen in Netflix's hit, 365 days has been making a lot of buzz these days. Right from being eye candy, getting embroiled in nude photo leaks scam to teasing fans with some sexiness on Instagram, the hottie has been a hot topic of discussion and how. Earlier, it was reported, that filmmaker Karan Johar is interested in casting Michele in his film. Well now, adding fuel to the fire, the actor in his latest interview revealed that he does not mind doing a Hindi film and is also getting approached for many Bollywood projects. 365 Days Actor Michele Morrone Confirms Being Approached For Bollywood Projects; This Is How He Is Preparing For It.

Well, just imagine, Michele Morrone in a Bollywood movie. The lad has got the looks, an Italian accent plus he can go wild on camera, and so we bet, Indian fans would be the happiest. And as the good-looking star has expressed his desire to work in Bollywood, we thought of compiling some of the ultra-hot pics that'll make you eager to see him in Hindi movies. Michele Morrone’s Cosy Pic With 365 Days Co-Star Simone Susinna Sparks Rumours Of Him Being Gay, Actor Clarifies 'We Are Like Brothers’.

Super Tempting!

Aww!!!

Hotter Than The Sun!

Too Much Dostana!

That Bod Can Make Any Girl Weak!

Prince Charming on a Horse!

Too Hot to Handle!

Holy Moly!

In an interview with Bombay Times, Michele Morrone revealed that he would love to do a Hindi film. He said, "As an actor, I love challenging roles and they can sometimes make you uncomfortable. I believe when you’re uncomfortable, that’s when you start creating magic. My team has been approached for Bollywood projects, and that’s why we’ve expanded there. I don’t know much, but I recently started educating myself by looking for information on Bollywood. My management team has also expanded to India and I can’t wait to see what the outcome can be."

Meanwhile, before becoming famous, reportedly the 365 days actor used to work as a gardener in an Italian village. He entered showbiz in 2011 by playing the role of Riccardo in web series Second Chance. Tell us in the comment section, if you wanna see him in a Bollywood film or not? Stay tuned!

