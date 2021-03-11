Indian television actor, Parth Samthaan is celebrating his 30th birthday today. The actor kickstarted his career with appearances in episodes of shows like Savdhaan India, Webbed, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. He gained recognition with his role as Manik Malhotra in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, a show that ran for three seasons. Samthaan then bagged the iconic role of Anurag Basu in Ekta Kapoor's daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Not just that, he even features in the romantic song "Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham" sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Tulsi Kumar. Parth Samthaan Is Dying to Meet His Dream Girl ‘Pooja’ for a Date, But She’s Blowing the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Star Off!

But apart from stealing millions of hearts with his work, Samthaan is also appreciated for his classy fashion sense. The actor manages to look dapper in anything that he wears and we often even see him explore new trends and inculcate them in his style. From dapper western looks to suave traditional wear, the actor nails any look like a boss. So to celebrate his birthday, we decided to take a look at 5 of his best ethnic wear looks.

Check it out below:

Parth Samthaan in Black

Parth attended a friend wedding looking all dapper. He opted for a black kurta with a floral print. The asymmetrical cut of the kurta made the outfit stand apart. He paired the kurta with black pants and brown shoes.

Parth Samthaan in Yellow

Looking dashing as ever, Parth shared a picture in a yellow kurta that stole many hearts. He opted for a white bottom for the outfit and added a pair of cool sunglasses to go with the look. The background and his suave poses made him look even more handsome. Parth Samthaan Admits Going Through Depression and Sadness Amid the Lockdown, Sends Out Positivity to All.

Parth Samthaan in White

Parth looks like a boy next door in this outfit. He opted for an al white ethnic wear and added an off-white Nehru jacket to complete the look. The jacket had golden embroidery on it and it added a little drama to his basic look.

Parth Samthaan in Blue

While the background is pretty, we can't get over the fact that Parth looks absolutely charming in a blue kurta. This picture was shared from his Kausatii Zindagii Kay shoot days.

Parth Samthaan in Pink

Not everyone can rock the pink colour, but Parth managed to look elegant even in this colour. This photo is back from his Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan days and the classic ethnic look is absolutely suiting him.

Parth Samthaan sure knows how to stay in fashion and always makes stylish appearances whenever possible. He has very classy taste and we love how confidently he is able to carry himself. Join us in wishing the actor a very happy birthday.

