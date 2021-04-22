Amber Heard celebrates her birthday on April 22 and the actress needs no introduction. She has successfully positioned herself amongst the top league in Hollywood and continues to take up intriguing roles. While a lot has been discussed about her acting calibre, it's time we highlight her sartorial presence, something that has won our hearts time and again. Amber has a terrific wardrobe and she completely justifies each of her appearances. With a strong team of stylists having her back, she is able to strut in style in all of her outings. Amber Heard Reveals How Her Religious Parents Reacted When She Opened Up About Her Sexuality: They Didn’t Know How To Process It.

Amber's choices aren't restricted and she goes out and beyond to make her presence felt. She has a rather flamboyant persona and the same is evident in the way she dresses. Her choices are loud, vivid and even extravagant if we must say. She doesn't restrict herself and prefers having a plethora of options at her disposal. A red carpet darling, she's eager to try on designs and take on brands that share sentiments as her crazy self. It's a delight to see her shine on the red carpet and every time she decides to make an appearance, we know we are in for a treat. Johnny Depp's Ex Amber Heard 'Pleased' with British Court's Hearing in Actor's Libel Case.

As the Aquaman actress gets ready to celebrate her big birthday, we take a look at some of her best red carpet appearances.

In Stella McCartney

Amber Heard (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Julien Macdonald

Amber Heard (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Gucci

Amber Heard (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Elie Saab

Amber Heard (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Dolce & Gabbana

Amber Heard (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Christian Dior

Amber Heard (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Atelier Versace

Amber Heard (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Speaking of Aquaman, it's unclear if Amber will return in the sequel that's already in the pipeline. There were reports that Warner Bros may replace her from the movie post her legal battle with ex-husband, Johnny Depp. An official confirmation on which is awaited. And while that may take some time, let's not have a delay in raising a toast to her brilliant self. Happy Birthday, Amber Heard! Have a great one ahead.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 22, 2021 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).