The British model and actress who rose to fame with the Tamil movie, Madrasapattinam (2010) and Ekk Deewana Tha (2012), Singh Is Bliing (2015), Freaky Ali (2016) and 2.0 (2018). She went on to clinch a meaty role as the Saturn Girl/ Imra Ardeen in Warner Brothers production of DC Comics Supergirl. A former Miss Teen World, Jackson has been dabbling parenthood with hotelier George Panayiotou. As a regular attendee at BAFTA, Cannes Film Festival, British Fashion Awards and International Fashion Weeks, she has been featured in editorials for fashion magazines like Vogue, Marie Clare, Cosmopolitan, ELLE. On the fashion front, Amy goes on to engage us with her drop dead gorgeous all black fine fashion arsenal. Slick, sleek, risque, glamorous are just some of the vibes how she rolls! An accompanying impeccable glam and hair game accompanies all of her styles. Black is her go-to colour for red carpet soirees. Low cut gowns with thigh high slits and body hugging silhouettes dominate her wardrobe. She turns a year older. We briefed up a fashion arsenal of some of her stunning styles.

Here's a closer look.

Styled by Kristy Stewart for the 71st BAFTA Awards 2018, Amy wore a Julien Macdonald off-shoulder gown featuring a dangerous plunge, mesh detailing and short sleeves. A dainty diamond necklace from Messika, black Manolo Blahnik heels, a sleek hairdo of centre parting, tucked behind the ears and a glowy makeup completed her look.

For the Vogue Italia x Boss event, Amy wore a black dress with a corset bodice, black heels, sleek hair and dewy glam.

An Alex Perry gown was paired off with a serpentine Bulgari jewellery, bold red lips and wavy hair.

Amy wore a Rocky Star embellished creation with pseudo wet hair and subtle makeup.

A black Silvia Astore dress was paired off with stockings, heels, pulled back hair and bold red lips.

Showing how minimalism goes a long way in ensuring an everlasting impression, Amy Jackson makes a compelling case for the hue with her sartorial offerings. Here's wishing her a fabulous birthday and a continued fashion fabulosity for the future!

