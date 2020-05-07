Amyra Dastur Birthday Special: All That Spunk, Sass and Sartorial Chicness Are What Makes Her a Certified Style Cynosure!

Amyra Dastur Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Amyra Dastur, the delightful millennial has appeared in several Hindi, Tamil and Telugu films. But while her on-screen brilliance is complimented with an off-screen affability, Amyra's fashionable tidings take centre-stage. A heady Instagram following of 1.9 million speaks volumes about her strike-a-chord demeanour. Having established her acting chops firmly, the Kaalakaandi actress pulls us into the fold with her style servings. The millennial who turns a year older today is known for her minimal style. She never flinches from experimenting with risque cuts, bold silhouettes and unusual hues. A designer's muse and a stylist's dream, Amyra seamlessly goes from tres chic to oozing neo ethnic elegance to being a trailblazer. She doesn't adhere to the sensibilities of any particular stylist but believes in hiring one as the occasion demands. Hence, a melange of moods reflected as we deep dive into her Instagram feed

A model turned actor, Amyra's innate understanding of the finer nuances of fashion have seeped in well into her fashion arsenal. Ahead, we have created a style capsule encompassing some of these recent but fabulously aced fashion moments, one for every mood.

For a concept photoshoot, Amyra channelled a gypsy vibe in a quirky neo-ethnic multi-hued ensemble from designer Zeel Agarwal's Maatriz Studio. She topped off the vibe with some silver oxidized jewellery, braids and a bronzed look.

Yet another photoshoot saw Amyra channel a gypsy vibe, this time in a flowy blue maxi dress with thin straps and silver oxidized jewellery. Nude glam and wavy hair sealed this floaty mood.

For a photoshoot, Amyra channelled an edgy-chic vibe by teaming Shweta Kapur separates of a silk satin green top with an ivory skirt. Chunky black boots, nude glam, winges eyes and wavy hair upped the look.

The 26th edition of the Sol Lions Gold Awards 2020 saw Amyra Dastur pull off a risque black Yousef Akbar gown featuring a thigh-high slit and a plunging V-neckline. She upped the look with delicate baubles by Amrapali and Anmol topping it off with a pair of black pumps, a chic updo and subtle makeup.

For Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2019, Amyra who was styled by Aastha Sharma jumped aboard the much-loved ivory saree bandwagon with an intricately embroidered Sunaina Khera saree teamed with a sleeveless blouse, jewellery by Diamantina, side-swept wavy hair and subtle glam.

Prassthanam promotions saw Amyra dabble into oodles of pink with a neo-ethnic ensemble from Three featuring a button-down kurti, layover and palazzos. Silver oxidized jewellery from Curio Cottage and Minerali, lace-up boot stilettos, sleek hair coupled with a subtle glam of defined eyes and nude pink lips allowed the pinkness to take centre-stage.

Amyra cranked up the glamour volume with a whole lot of tulle for the Vogue Women of the Year 2019 Awards. A Reem Acra gown with a dangerous plunge was aptly complimented with jewellery by Irasva, Mirari along with subtle nude glam and wavy hair.

The title song launch for Prassthanam had Amyra make an alluring style statement in a festive red draped ghagra ensemble by Devnaagri. Open-toed sandals, earrings and rings from Moha by Geetanjali and necklace from Curio Cottage were aptly complimented by textured waves and a subtle glam of nude lips and intense eyes.

For the GQ Best Dressed 2019 party, Amyra chose a satin slip dress in lime green tone from Fleur du Mal. Black pumps, a melange of jewellery featuring earrings, rings and cuff, a bag from Kaeros were accentuated by nude glam and textured wavy hair.

The Critics Choice Film Awards 2019 saw Amyra notch up the ante in a tangerine toned form-fitting dress by Bec and Bridge featuring sleek cut-out on the bodice and a thigh-high slit. Jewellery by Gehna, metallic stilettos, sleek hair with centre-parting and subtle glam upped her look.

The screening of the Netflix film, Rajma Chawal at the Mumbai Film Festival 2018 saw Amyra opt for a slouchy chic vibe featuring grid printed monochrome separates from the label, Chola featuring a cropped shirt, shrug and palazzos. Sleek hair, a subtle makeup of brown pink lips and matching eyelids completed her look.

We love how Amyra never flinches from giving her already spiffy fashion arsenal an experimental vibe as the mood demands. Here's wishing the gorgeous actress a fabulous birthday and a fashion fabulosity for the future.