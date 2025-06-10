Ananya Panday has become a style icon for many, effortlessly nailing the denim-on-denim trend with her signature flair. This versatile look is a staple in the fashion world, and Ananya showcases how to seamlessly blend multiple denim pieces for a chic and contemporary vibe.

By playing with various washes, textures, and fits, she redefines the traditional denim-on-denim style. Whether opting for a classic light-wash jacket paired with darker jeans or mixing a distressed shirt with tailored denim, Ananya proves that this trend can be both playful and sophisticated. Her keen eye for detail often shines through in her choice of accessories, which elevate her outfits and add a personal touch. Ananya Panday Loves Her White Outfits, Proof in Pics!

Footwear plays a crucial role in completing the denim ensemble, and Ananya expertly chooses options that enhance her look. From trendy sneakers to stylish ankle boots, her footwear choices reflect a modern sensibility that keeps the overall vibe fresh and engaging. 'Call Me Bae' Actress Ananya Panday Loves to Slay in Lehengas; 7 Best Designs From Her Wardrobe (View Pics).

Additionally, Ananya’s confidence is a key factor in her success with this look. She carries each outfit with an effortless grace that draws attention and inspires her fans to experiment with their own denim creations. With her thoughtful approach to styling, she encourages a sense of individuality, reminding us that fashion is all about self-expression.

Oh-So-Stunning

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Super Chic

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

All Smiles

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Pretty You

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Keep Slaying

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In the ever-evolving world of fashion, Ananya Panday stands out as a trendsetter who adapts classic styles and infuses them with her unique personality, making her a role model for denim lovers everywhere.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2025 05:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).