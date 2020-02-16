Ananya Panday, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh's Fashion Appearances Gave us Nightmares this Week (View Pics)

Worst-Dressed of the Week (Photo Credits: Instagram)

This previous week was a shocker! Now, when we say shocker, we are speaking for the fashion department and nothing else. We had some personal favourite names horrifying and saddening us with their sartorial choices and trust us when we say, the pain was real. Stunners like Ananya Panday and Rakul Preet Singh, unfortunately, landed in our worst-dressed category this week and joining them in same are Shraddha Kapoor and Urvashi Rautela. Let's delve in deeper to analyse where they went wrong and how. Ananya Panday Is Weekend Ready and How – A Printed Dress, Heart Shaped Earrings, Wavy Hair With a Dazzling Smile!

We know she's vivacious who likes her outfit to be as lively as her persona but there are days when the same obsession doesn't work in her favour. What was the SOTY 2 girl up to when she arrived in that? A printed tunic paired with printed jeans is so 80s. The outfit, though colourful was a bit loud for our eyes and knowing her, we personally think she could have done so much better.

Shraddha Kapoor kickstarted her Baaghi 3 promotions on a rather dull note. This blue Kanika Goyal dress looked anything but gorgeous. Blame its soft colour palette or design that was simply a yawn-fest but Shraddha certainly needs a push when it comes to her styling attempts. Shraddha Kapoor is all Things Pretty and Sensuous in her New Photoshoot for Femina India (View Pics).

Rakul rarely goes wrong with her fashion choices but in the end, she's a human who's allowed few mistakes. The silver sequined spaghetti top paired with loose jeans and black boots certainly looked awful and we are extremely sorry to even use that term. But don't blame us, we are only being honest about our opinions.

Not that Urvashi is often praised for her brilliant sartorial picks but this one was crazy and we mean it in a bad way. The olive green satin maxi dress with a tan colour belt looked horrendous. Probably this was an original choice and not some 'inspiration'.