Ananya Panday Is Weekend Ready and How – A Printed Dress, Heart Shaped Earrings, Wavy Hair With a Dazzling Smile!

Ananya Panday in Rudraksha Dwivedi for Dinesh Vijan's party (Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

The spunky millennial with her affable charm, one-of-a-kind style game and exuberance is a hoot. She engages and pulls us into the fold with her shenanigans. Ananya Panday made an appearance at Dinesh Vijan's party, looking chic in a Rudraksh Dwivedi printed mini dress. She lent her party style a playful vibe with sneakers. A graduate of the Class of 2019 with Student Of The Year 2, Ananya followed it up the comic caper, Pati, Patni Aur Woh. Not the one to hanker behind trends but quite the opposite, Ananya believes in doling lessons in imbibing the trends with comfort. A minimalist lover, Ananya's non-fussy styles are much sought after courtesy fashion stylists Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar directing its course. The duo has grasped Ananya's vibe well that lucidly translates into easy styles.

Mini dresses, the staple party numbers when done right, especially in printed styles are a delight. Giving the party style a chic update, here's a closer look at Ananya.

Ananya Panday - Party Ready

It was a printed Rudraksh Dwivedi printed dress featuring a halter neckline and a fitted silhouette. Sneakers, subtle makeup and wavy hair in addition to heart-shaped earrings completed her look.

Ananya Panday - Style Cheat Sheet

Nothing screams comfort as a good pair of sporty sneakers. In addition to adding a playfulness, you can team them with almost any ensemble for a chic vibe.

On the professional front, Ananya will be seen in Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter.