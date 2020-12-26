Ananya Panday is definitely the next big thing in Bollywood and while you may consider trolling her, she has a bright future ahead. Love her or hate her, this star kid knows her business and is damn good at it. While she's still learning some acting ropes and will master them in time, that one department that she's already excelling in, is of course - fashion. With the help of her brilliant styling team, Panday ji ki beti has managed to strut in style while dropping some major style bombs on us. Ananya Panday's Glamorous Looks on Peacock Magazine's January 2020 Edition Are 'Two' Hot to Handle!

Ananya's recent fashion outing sees her slaying in chic floral co-ord set by July issue. The amazing set of three - crop top, skirt and jacket screams millennial fashion and needless to say, the SOTY 2 actress is able to nail it to the hilt. Ananya paired her chic outing with straight sleek hair, minimal makeup and no accessories. She allowed her vibrant outfit to do all the talking and her flawless, no-makeup skin perfectly complemented her #ootd. This one definitely gets a 4/5 from us. Fashion Face-Off: Ananya Panday or Alaya Furniturewalla? Who Got the Checkered Chicness on Fleek?

Ananya Panday in July Issue

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

