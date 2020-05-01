Anushka Sharma Birthday Special: An Ethnic Style Capsule of Her Resplendence That’s Nothing Less Than a Sublime Poetry of Ethereal Grandeur!

Anushka Sharma Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Anushka Sharma! As the quintessential industry outsider who carved her niche with unconventional roles accentuated by a strong sense of self, she is an enigma! A self-confessed recluse, Anushka rarely makes those glaring appearances, unlike her contemporaries. But when she does, she regales the fashion pundits and her fans alike with that impeccable style in tow. Spruced in tandem with her go-to fashion stylist Allia Al Rufai, Anushka spells a distinct style play that is always astounding and never OTT. Whether it’s a casual outing, cheering her husband Virat Kohli from the stands or a red carpet evening, Anushka Sharma relies on the good old clever mantra of keeping it chic and keeping it classy! The actress turns 32 today. We saw her consciously engage us with a sartorial and ethereal ethnic wedding arsenal in 2017. Thereon, Anushka dabbled into a melange of ethnic styles, predominantly Sabyasachi pulling them all off with signature enviable aplomb.

We love how Anushka Sharma strikes an instant chord with her off-screen spontaneity and affable charm. She has also tapped the perfect balance between all that is in vogue and yet comfortable. A signature nonchalance perfectly in place, Anushka gives us wardrobe goals that are achievable and enviable as well. Anushka Sharma’s Casual Style Will Cost You More Than a Return Ticket to Amsterdam.

Anushka Sharma opted for a melange of opulent yet subtle ensembles in bright red, soft pastel pink and a bohemian colourful riot for the engagement, wedding and the mehendi all from Sabyasachi. Anushka indulged in every bit of magnificent finery for her D-day.

Anushka Sharma Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The signature Sabyasachi bride, Anushka Sharma was an epitome of beauty in a red Benarasi saree, a red bindi, indoor and mogra adorned hairdo. A choker, jhumka and glossy makeup completed her look.

Anushka Sharma Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For a photoshoot, Anushka has draped a beige nude saree that’s been aptly accessorised with earrings from Mahesh Notandass, necklace from Jaipur Jewels and bangles from Aquamarine. Subtle makeup and a sleek hairdo completed her look.

Anushka Sharma Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Anushka pulled off a pale green coloured drape from Raw Mango that was accessorised by necklace and earrings from Jaipur Jewels and bangle from Aquamarine. Subtle glam accompanied.

Anushka Sharma Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The promotions of Sui Dhaga saw Anushka flaunt a black Sabyasachi creation - a badla kurta with marori border and polki earrings. Embellished juttis, wavy hair and subtle glam upped her look.

Anushka Sharma Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Yet another Sabyasachi creation, Anushka draped a tussar georgette saree teamed with a hazar buti blouse. Polki earrings, centre-parted low back bun, defined eyes and nude pink lips completed her look. Anushka Sharma Sports a Prada Jacket, the Price Will Have You Picking Up Your Dropped Jaws!

Anushka Sharma Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Nick Jonas - Priyanka Chopra wedding reception saw Anushka ring in a 60s vibe with aqua coloured embellished sheer saree by Sabyasachi teamed with a strappy blouse along with a matching choker and earrings. With her hair pulled back into a textured ponytail, a stunning but subtle makeup rounded out her vintage vibe.

Anushka Sharma Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Diwali 2019 celebrations saw Anushka pull off a multi-hued Sabyasachi lehenga with jewellery, smudged eyes, nude lips and pulled back hair.

Anushka Sharma Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A floral Sabyasachi saree was teamed with statement earrings, back-combed messy updo and subtle glam. Anushka Sharma Sizzles in a Super Hot Lace Dress on Grazia India's February Cover.

Anushka Sharma Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Anushka Sharma attended the Priyadarshini Academy Global Awards 2018 rooting for Chanderi weavers by wearing a Banebar Katan silk saree with Zari motifs. A dainty choker, studs and some kadas were the accessories of choice as she rounded out the look with a chic centre-parted pulled back hairdo, a bindi, kohl-rimmed eyes and pink lips.

Anushka Sharma Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sparking off a wow from the word go, Anushka’s poignant affair with ethnic ensembles is all kinds of brilliant. Here's wishing the actress a fabulous birthday and more such ethereal ethnic moments for the future.