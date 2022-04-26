Anya-Taylor Roy celebrates her birthday in April. The girl who became a household name after starring in Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit is supreme when it comes to her art. Not just this, she has also made it to Time’s Most Influential People list in 2021, and is also a Golden Globe winner. Having said that, besides her professional wow’s, the former L'OFFICIEL cover star is also a style maverick. As whenever the American-born Argentine-British actress steps out, she’s always dresses to impress. Her fashion sense is undeniably fab and beyond words. Yo or Hell No? Anya Taylor-Joy in Christian Dior for 'The Northman' Premiere.

A true style chameleon, Anya always manages to stun with her fashion shenanigans. Be it opting for something gothic, making an impact in a voluminous piece to flashing an over-the-top couture, she's fantastic. It’s her ever-changing aesthetic and willingness to try something new in the style department that makes her unique and kickass. And as she celebrates her birthday today, we highlight some of her bravo fashion moments that needs your attention ASAP. Anya Taylor-Joy Birthday: 5 Powerful Dialogues by Her Queen Gambit’s Character Beth Harmon.

Gothic Fashion!

It's Dior Honey!

A Stylish Barbie Girl!

Chic and Elegant!

Ultra Feminine and Glam!

It's Tulle Extravaganza!

Decked Up in Embroidery!

Indeed, Anya's above lewks are amazing. In a nutshell, the actress eats, breathes and sleeps fashion. She’s born to rule the fashion charts and has mastered the art of couture dressing. Happy birthday, Anya-Taylor Roy!

