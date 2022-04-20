The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy is on every director's wishlist currently. She gained a major fan following after starring in the highly acclaimed, Netflix show and has been busy reading multiple scripts ever since. Anya will be next seen in The Northman - a period drama based on a Viking who wants to avenge his father's death and rescue his mother. The movie's premiere was recently held in Los Angeles and we couldn't stop ogling at Anya's outfit for the occasion. Yo or Hell No? Kristen Stewart's Sheer Black Maxi Dress by Chanel.

Anya Taylor-Joy picked a stunning, classic white maxi gown from the house of Christian Dior for the big night. The halter-neck gown had an embellished neckline and it aptly highlighted the rest of her attire. The actress further accessorised her look by picking delicate ear studs to go with. With coral red lips, curled eyelashes, well-defined brows and hair tied in a neat braid, she completed her look further. Yo or Hell No: Zendaya in a Custom Pink Valentino Suit at Paris Fashion Week 2022.

Anya Taylor-Joy at The Northman Premiere

Anya Taylor-Joy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Anya's outfit of the night definitely deserved some high ratings for being so chic and elegant all at once. But while this is our verdict, what's your take on it? Are you as impressed as we are or is it too subtle for your taste? Drop your thoughts on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

Anya Taylor-Joy in Christian Dior - Yo or Hell No? Yo, it is stunning No, it is boring

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2022 09:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).