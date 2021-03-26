She is our perennial #GirlCrush! Bhumi Pednekar never misses out on dishing out some chic and sartorial moments. As a quintessential outsider who keeps the chutzpah going with her versatility, both on-screen and off-screen. Bhumi also spins an experimental style play with varied fashion stylists with a carefully developed knack for drapes, silhouettes, fabrics, and cuts that flatter her petite frame. Bhumi is often helmed as a poster girl for all the curvaceous girls out there, she stirs up a storm. Bhumi took a break from her usual style and enchanted us with a retro mood. A recent style saw her opt for a vintage vibe featuring a pink and block polka dot top with voluminous sleeves teamed up with a pair of high waist black trousers from Rebecca Vallance. Gold toned earrings by Misho, a centre parted hairdo and nude glam completed her look. Here’s How Bhumi Pednekar Harnessed a Chic Layered Basic White Dress!

Bhumi Pednekar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Durgamati, a horror thriller film directed by G. Ashok is a remake of his own Telugu-Tamil bilingual film Bhaagamathie (2018) featuring Bhumi Pednekar as an IAS officer, with Arshad Warsi, Jisshu Sengupta and Mahie Gill playing supporting roles. The film was released on Amazon Prime Video on 11 December 2020.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2021 09:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).