Bhumi Pednekar promoted her newest film, Durgamati and wooed us with one brilliant style after another. One of them featured a white pleated dress by Appapop. But what added that much needed sleekness to the fluid dress was a slick harness. Bhumi, with her remarkable string of successes has carved a niche for herself with a fine repertoire of unconventional roles and a stunning off screen style to boot. As a poster girl for all the curvaceous girls out there, Bhumi has carefully developed knack for drapes, silhouettes, fabrics, and cuts with fashion stylist Pranita Shetty.

Edgy chic styles are more than just a fashion trend. Often deemed as a thriving culture in its own right, contemporary wear that is pragmatic and comfortable is how Bhumi aced this promotional style. Here’s how Bhumi gave us a simple, easy cheat sheet to nail monochrome style in a flash. Yo or Hell No? Bhumi Pednekar in Saaksha & Kinni for Durgamati Promotions.

Bhumi Pednekar- Monochrome Chic

A pleated white layered dress by Appapop was paired off with a harness from Zara. Wavy hair, subtle makeup and clear strappy sandals completed her look. Bhumi Pednekar's Colourful Separates for Durgamati Promotions May Not Strike a Chord with Fashion Aficionados.

Bhumi Pednekar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Durgamati, a horror thriller film directed by G. Ashok is a remake of his own Telugu-Tamil bilingual film Bhaagamathie (2018) featuring Bhumi Pednekar with Arshad Warsi, Jisshu Sengupta and Mahie Gill playing supporting roles.

