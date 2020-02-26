Bhumi Pednekar Is Monochrome Chic in a Karl Lagerfeld Dress for Godrej L’Affaire!

Bhumi Pednekar in Cover Story x Karl Lagerfeld for Godrej L'Affaire (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bhumi Pednekar is synonymous with the virtues of being bold, beautiful and unconventional. With those girl-next-door vibes perfectly in place, Bhumi Pednekar has charmed her way into our hearts with a plethora of exuberant performances right from her debut flick, Dum Laga Ke Haisha. It is for a reason that monochrome can be a go-to vibe at all times. Bhumi doled out a classy lesson in smart meets formal dressing with a seriously playful vibe as she debuted as a chef at the fourth edition of Godrej L'Affaire. Monochrome chic in a layered bandeau dress by Karl Lagerfeld x Cover Story.

It's often said that power dressing is an art attempted by many but aced by few. Allowing her neat monochrome ensemble to take centre stage whilst she baked and indulged in the revelries, Bhumi owed us with her seriously compelling style play. Here's how you too can try this powerful yet stunning look and make heads turn. Bhumi Pednekar and Her Summery Chic White Tone Is a Perfect Holiday Style Statement!

Bhumi Pednekar - Monochrome Magic

It was a black layered bandeau dress from the Karl Lagerfeld x Cover Story collaboration. Strappy Jimmy Choo sandals, delicate hoops, a wavy half updo, nude makeup completed her look. Bhumi Pednekar Goes Slick in Pink and Magnificent in Magenta, All in a Blink of an Eye!

On the professional front, Bhumi was last seen as Sapna in Bhoot - Part 1: The Haunted Ship released on February 21. She also made a cameo appearance on Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. She will be seen in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare with Konkana Sen Sharma and in Durgavati as IAS Chanchal Chauhan.