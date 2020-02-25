Bhumi Pednekar Goes Slick in Pink and Magnificent in Magenta, All in a Blink of an Eye!

Bhumi Pednekar Flips Styles (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bhumi Pednekar is a delightful millennial to reckon with. While she may have carved a niche for herself in the industry for her seamless sense of on-screen exuberance. While the on-screen Bhumi refuses to get into the regular off-the mill grind of glamorous roles, off-screen too, she keeps the vibe going. As a poster girl for all the curvaceous girls out there, Bhumi has developed a carefully curated knack for taming unconventional drapes, silhouettes, fabrics, and cuts that flatter her petite frame. Irrespective of a stylist, Bhumi shines and how! This time, she has teamed with fashion stylist Pranita Shetty for her fashionable tidings. It was a slick vibe in pink complimented by a classic style in magenta, all done to perfection.

A YRF find, Bhumi charmed her way into our hearts right from her debut and followed it up with a plethora of power-packed performances. Making a jaw-dropping metamorphosis by losing oodles of weight that she had gained for her role as Sandhya in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bhumi championed the cause of fitness and good health. All along, her style play has been experimental but spelt uber-chicness and comfort. Here is a closer look. Bhumi Pednekar and Her Summery Chic White Tone Is a Perfect Holiday Style Statement!

Bhumi Pednekar - Slick, Pink and Beautiful

An embellished pink gown by Gaby Charbachy featuring a plunging neckline that almost met the front slit was teamed with metallic sandals. Pulled back hair in the pseudo wet style, subtle makeup completed her vibe. Bhumi Pednekar on 'Durgavati': I'm Carrying a Film on My Shoulders the First Time.

Bhumi Pednekar in Gaby Charbachy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bhumi Pednekar - Classy and Sassy

It was a magenta toned with riches detailing from Pallavi Mohan's label, Not So Serious teamed with vinyl strappy heels, hoops, wavy hair and subtle glam. Bhumi Pednekar Workout And Diet: Here’s the Fitness Regime Which Keeps The Bhoot Actress Stay Fit.

Bhumi Pednekar in Not So Serious by Pallavi Mohan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Bhumi was last seen as Sapna in Bhoot - Part 1: The Haunted Ship released on February 21. She also made a cameo appearance on Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. She will be seen in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare with Konkana Sen Sharma and in Durgavati as IAS Chanchal Chauhan.