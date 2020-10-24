Arguably, she is what can be best described as being a game-changer! Not only did she set up a remarkable string of successes but also carved a niche with the whole beautifully bold and unconventional vibe. Her ability to portray small town or rustic roles finds a stark contrast in her off-screen city girl sassy style. She teams up with varied stylists for an unconventional style arsenal that predominantly features glamorous styles done to perfection with a bronzed glam and signature wavy hairdo. With the new normal dictating our lives, Bhumi got into the repurposing bandwagon for the Smart Life magazine's cover. A promotional look of shimmer, shine and sequins for Pati, Patni Aur Woh back from December 2019 featuring a Bhibhu Mohapatra gown graces the cover. The look, styled by Mohit Rai was one of the best ones from the promotional style stories for the film.

A poster girl for all the curvaceous girls out there, Bhumi never ceases to amaze us with a carefully developed knack for drapes, silhouettes, fabrics, and cuts that flatter her petite frame to the extent of breaking the monotony with ample experimentation. Here’s a closer look at the cover and the throwback style. Badhaai Do: Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao to Begin Shooting for Their Next in January 2021.

Bhumi Pednekar - Her Sequins Moment

A Bhibhu Mohapatra sequined gown with an uneven shoulder and a thigh-high slit in snakeskin hues was paired with heels by Lyn. A textured low back ponytail with stray strands and a signature bronzed glam completed her look. Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare Movie Review: Konkona Sen Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar’s Netflix Film Is Not for the Prudes.

Bhumi Pednekar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A closer look at the cover.

Bhumi Pednekar was last seen as Kajal Yadav aka Kitty in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare with Konkona Sen Sharma.

