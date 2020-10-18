Actors Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao will begin shooting for their upcoming project 'Badhaai Do' in January 2021. The 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' actor announced the news on her Twitter where both the actors were seen congratulating each other as they shake hands, like the film title. "Aye @RajkummarRao time to say #BadhaaiDo, let's meet on the set, January 2021. Bring it on @JungleePictures," tweeted Pednekar. Sanjay Dutt Says ‘Will Beat Cancer and Resume KGF 2 Shoot and Shamshera Dubbing Soon’ (Watch Video)

The makers of 2018 comedy-drama 'Badhai Ho' announced the second part of the franchise titled 'Badhai Do' in March. 'Badhaai Do' is a family comedy that revolves around an unlikely relationship and promises double the fun and emotions. Salman Khan Wraps Shooting for Radhe, Announces it in His Own Style (Watch Video)

While the story and characters of 'Badhaai Do' are different from that of 'Badhaai Ho', there is a common theme between both films as both are family-oriented films that will be endearing to the audience. The film will be helmed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni.

