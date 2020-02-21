Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Bold Fashion Move Is Modern and Kick-Ass (View Pics)

Devoleena Bhattacharjee (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13 might be over, but there are surely a bundle of contestants from the gone by season who will be remembered and how. Out of the lot, one contestant who created a mark for herself on the show is none other than Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Before entering the reality show, fans knew her as Gopi bahu from the iconic daily soap, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. But post BB 13, she turned out to be this strong-headed woman with an ah-mazing fashion sense. If you saw her on Bigg Boss, you will agree with us that Devoleena was one of the supremely dressed celebrities on the show. Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Latest Fashion Outing Reminds Us of Deepika Padukone’s Trolled IIFA 2019 Look (View Pics).

After her exit from Bigg Boss, Devoleena teases fans with some ultra-glam pictures of herself on Instagram and the latest one is indeed beautiful. Elaborating on her look, the TV actress can be seen wearing a buttoned-down dress with multiple colour palette. Further, we love how fusion her look gets as we see her teaming up desi earrings with a dress. Not just that, the dark and neon-y eye makeup along with the black lipstick blends really well with her overall getup. From head to toe, Devo's look is modern and not at all boring and subtle. Bigg Boss 13: Nanavati Surgeon Called After Devoleena Bhattacharjee Injures Her Back During a Task.

Scroll Through Devoleena's Pictures Below:

Here's A Closer Look At The Fabulous Makeup:

So, what is your take on Devoleena's this bold fashion outing? Did you like it or do you feel it's over the top? FYI, the TV actress had to quit the show mid-way due to her severe back pain. On Bigg Boss 13, we saw Devo putting her best fashion foot forward each day. Stay tuned to LatestLY for more such fashionable scoops.