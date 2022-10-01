Captain Marvel actress Brie Larson celebrates her birthday on October 1. The Academy Award-winning actress is known for her acting capabilities and her ability to pull off heavy, drama-oriented roles. However, if there's any other department that she excels in, then it's her wardrobe. We're particularly in awe of her style statements and the way she carries herself with so much panache. Over the years Larson has cemented her place in Hollywood as one of the best-dressed celebs on the block and there's no way she's letting go of it. Brie Larson Reveals She's Unsure About Her Future in the MCU As Captain Marvel Referencing Trolls Who Don’t Want Her To Return.

From wearing heavily embellished gowns to keeping it subtle in solid monochrome, Brie likes to experiment with her sartorial choices and they never disappoint. And while she likes picking neutral shades, she's also game for dark, cold hues that look vibrant and impactful at the same time. She's feisty on the red carpet, eager to set the ball rolling with her choices for the night. If becoming a show stealer is an art, she has certainly mastered it and how. Brie's style evolution has been an exciting ride and it's time we discuss some of her best looks from recent times. So here you go. Ms Marvel: Brie Larson Shares Photo of First Zoom Call With Iman Vellani, Calls Her the 'Best Marvel' (View Pic).

That's Stunning AF

Brie Larson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bold in Blue

Brie Larson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Quite a 'Star'

Brie Larson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Vision in White

Brie Larson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ravishing in Red

Brie Larson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

'Bling' It On

Brie Larson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Believe in the Power of Green

Brie Larson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Brie Larson!

