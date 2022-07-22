Global sensation BTS band has established a strong foothold in the K-pop industry with their amazing songs and extremely dapper looks that get the ARMY to be smitten with them completely. While all the Bangtan Boys, including Jin, Jimin, Suga, Jungkook, RM, J-Hope and V, have a unique style and distinctive fashion, the member who stands at the top is BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung. He is known to be the most stylish member of the septet who nails every other look and creates a statement with his major style goals. No doubt, he leads the charge in both worlds, be it a more straightforward, casual and cosy look or something as bold and elegant as his suits. Suits, Ah! Have you ever seen this fashion pro who carries the royal look in the most voguish way possible? Take a look at his style file that cuts above the rest and his suit looks that leave the fans awe-struck.

Grey Suit Giving Absolute Urbane Vibes

There's something about Kim Taehyung in a grey suit, and his messy hairdo makes him look more fantastic yet enviable. BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung Looks Dapper in Animal Print Overcoat! Check K-Pop Idol’s Cool Pics From Paris

Kim Taehyung in Grey Suit

Perfect Fashion Goals in Tie-Dye Suit

He radiates fresh energy in this classic outfit and proves that he's the major fashion influencer in the town!

Kim Taehyung in Tie-Dye Suit

All-Black Suit with Fur Jacket

BTS' V definitely exudes powerful boss vibes in this all-black suit that's made more stylish with the long fur coat on the top.

Kim Taehyung in All-Black Outfit

Chocolatey Brown Suit with Extended Flowers

Fans raved over his dramatic look for the Grammy Awards. The colour is synonymous with the Choco Bun, and the floral colours just bloom like his cheerful persona.

BTS' V Aka Kim Taehyung in Brown Suit

Printed Shirt Topped With Brown Blazer and Pants

If you want to learn how to style a flashy look for a classic day, then glance at Taehyung's style file. His love for patterns and colours echoes perfectly through this up-to-date style. Kim Taehyung Is Almost Shirtless in New Mirror Selfie, ARMY Cannot Contain Their Excitement Seeing Latest Thirst Trap.

Kim Taehyung's Dramatic Attire

Kim Taehyung and his never-ending fashion game showcase how he commands his fashionable presence over every outfit and proves his versatility in the best way possible. Doubtless, 'the literal king of visuals' can embrace any concept with his high-fashion note and power dressing style.

