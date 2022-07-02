BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung's dapper looks have another story to tell! The K-pop idol always stuns the ARMY with his cute pictures and this time it's just awesome! Taetae dropped some extra cool pictures from Paris in an animal print overcoat and made fans go head over heels with his handsome looks and stylish vogue. Check V's snazzy pictures that he recently posted on Instagram. BLACKPINK’s Lisa Calls BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung ‘Oppa’ in Viral Video! See Netizens Go Gaga Over the Duo's Cute Interaction at Celine’s Fashion Show in Paris

See BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung's Cool Pics in Animal Print Overcoat:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by V (@thv)

